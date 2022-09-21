Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine shots now available to Albertans

Appointment bookings for the vaccine that targets both the original COVID-19 strain as well as the Omicron variant opened to Albertans on Wednesday.

The first doses of Moderna's Spikevax Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose were also expected to be administered on Wednesday.

According to Alberta Health, the vaccine triggers a stronger immune response and provides extra protection against both strains.

Appointments could be made online.

Albertans were eligible if:

They were 18 years old;

They had completed a primary vaccine series; and

It had been five months since their most-recent dose or infection (for higher risk individuals, a shorter interval of three months can be considered).

Manitoba and Nova Scotia also opened bookings for the bivalent vaccine on Wednesday.

B.C. and Ontario were already taking appointments.

Health Canada authorized the shot at the beginning of the month.

The Alberta government expects rollout for minors aged 12 to 17 to begin in "late September/early October."

When influenza vaccine rollout begins in senior congregate care facilities in October, the Spikevax bivalent shot will be offered at the same time.