Black bear sighting at Jasper National Park marks the end of hibernation for bears

Warmer temperatures is a sure sign of the seasonal shift to springtime – same goes with a recent bear sighting at Jasper National Park.

A black bear was spotted foraging for food in the valley bottom at the national park, with more expected to emerge from hibernation. Jasper National Park is reminding tourists and locals of the many steps to take to keep safe throughout the season.

As always, wildlife seek out newly sprouted vegetation near active roads and highways. Staying in your vehicle is the safest place to be when viewing wildlife in Jasper National Park. It is also important to take note of road closures and warnings in the area for your own safety.

Encounters between people and bears do occur even though bears generally try to avoid the population. Some ways to prevent the likelihood of unwanted wildlife encounters are:

making loud noises to make bears aware of your presence;

carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it before heading out on the trails;

watching for fresh bear signs such as tracks, diggings, droppings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks;

keeping your dog on a leash at all times, or leaving them at home;

traveling in groups;

staying on official trails – especially at dawn and dusk when wildlife is most active; and

reporting large deceased animals or other concerning wildlife activity to Parks Canada Dispatch at 780-852-6155.

Jasper National Park has implemented a fruit tree replacement program to discourage bears from entering the town.

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to replace non-native fruit trees with alternative non-fruit bearing trees.

Residents and businesses can sign up for the replacement program by emailing Contact Parks Canada or by calling 780-820-0853.

For more information, national park bulletins and other wildlife safety resources are available online.