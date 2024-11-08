Black Jeep wanted in possible abduction in Fort McMurray: RCMP

RCMP are looking for a Jeep in connection with a possible abduction in Fort McMurray on Wednesday.

Mounties issued a press release Friday, saying the black Jeep was seen near Athabasca Avenue in Abasand around 7:20 p.m.

It was reported that a woman or girl was seen jumping out of the Jeep and running into a field behind the Abasand Esso and Father Beauregard School.

The Jeep followed her, and RCMP said she was pulled back into the vehicle by one or two people who exited and grabbed her.

The Jeep was then seen heading north.

The driver of the black Jeep was described as a white man with "scruffy" silver hair. He reportedly had a passenger, "possibly female," wearing a grey sweater.

Mounties said officers and a dog team were not able to find the Jeep or the people involved.

RCMP are asking residents of the area to check security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.