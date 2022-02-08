Black man beaten in attack Edmonton police suspect was 'motivated by hate'

Edmonton police are looking for help to arrest a man they say yelled a racial slur before punching and kicking a Black man until he was unconscious.

The attack happened on Jan. 26 at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 95 Street and 114 Avenue, Edmonton Police Service said in a Tuesday news release.

EPS said the man was walking down the street when he was suddenly attacked.

"An unknown male reportedly yelled a racial slur at him from across the street. It was reported that the suspect then ran across the street and punched the complainant until he fell to the ground, at which point the suspect began kicking him," the EPS statement read.

The victim briefly lost consciousness before he was able to get up and walk to the Royal Alexandra Hospital for help, police said. He was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

"EPS Crime and Trauma-Informed Support Services and Community Relations Section have been providing support to the complainant since the assault occurred, and investigators are working with him to try to identify a suspect," the police service wrote.

Police did not provide any description of the suspect, but are asking any witnesses to come forward and for people who drove through that area at that time to check their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.