EDMONTON -- Blackfalds RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between a semi-tractor trailer and a grain truck Friday afternoon.

Mounties say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. yesterday on Highway 42 east of Range Road 275.

A grain truck was travelling westbound when it collided a southbound semi-tractor trailer unit, according to police.

The 46-year-old male driver of the grain truck was pronounced dead the scene. The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was uninjured.

Mounties are continuing to investigate.