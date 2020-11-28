Advertisement
Blackfalds RCMP investigating fatal grain truck collision
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 10:30AM MST
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- Blackfalds RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between a semi-tractor trailer and a grain truck Friday afternoon.
Mounties say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. yesterday on Highway 42 east of Range Road 275.
A grain truck was travelling westbound when it collided a southbound semi-tractor trailer unit, according to police.
The 46-year-old male driver of the grain truck was pronounced dead the scene. The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was uninjured.
Mounties are continuing to investigate.