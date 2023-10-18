Edmonton

    • Blake Shelton performing in Edmonton, Calgary in March 2024

    Blake Shelton performs before the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Larry Papke) Blake Shelton performs before the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

    Blake Shelton's "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour will land in Alberta next year, the country music star, The Voice coach, and The Grand Ole Opry member announced Wednesday. 

    The second leg of his headlining tour will kick off in February and feature 17 dates. 

    Shelton will perform three times in the Canadian prairies before heading back to the United States: on March 7 in Saskatoon, March 8 in Edmonton and March 9 in Calgary. 

    Country music artists Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roerts will perform on the tour as well. 

    Fan pre-sale tickets will become available Oct. 24 and general sale will open Oct. 27.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News