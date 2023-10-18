Blake Shelton performing in Edmonton, Calgary in March 2024

Blake Shelton's "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour will land in Alberta next year, the country music star, The Voice coach, and The Grand Ole Opry member announced Wednesday.

The second leg of his headlining tour will kick off in February and feature 17 dates.

Shelton will perform three times in the Canadian prairies before heading back to the United States: on March 7 in Saskatoon, March 8 in Edmonton and March 9 in Calgary.

Country music artists Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roerts will perform on the tour as well.

Fan pre-sale tickets will become available Oct. 24 and general sale will open Oct. 27.