EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Emergency Relief Services (EERSS) kicked off their 2019 Alberta Blanket in Warmth campaign Monday.

With cold winter months ahead, its goal is to collect 10,000 new or gently used blankets.

The donated blankets are sent to warm-up shelters, organizations that help newcomers, seniors and 33 partner organizations free of charge.

EERSS partnership liaison Dalia Abdellatif says the demand for warm blankets has increased greatly over the years.

"Last year we distributed 5,000. We found the demand was so high we increased the goal. It’s the cold. There’s lots of homeless people, newcomers, students."

Donations will also be used to replenish stock to help during emergencies. In the past they have aided victims of the Fort McMurray and Slave Lake wildfires and the Calgary floods.

The Blanket Campaign runs from Nov. 4-15. Donations can be dropped off at any Edmonton Fire Station, Norquest College or the EERSS office at 10255 104 Street.