Blaze breaks out at paper manufacturing plant in south Edmonton
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 6:10PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Crews were called to a fire at a paper manufacturing plant in south Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.
The fire broke out shortly after 4 in the area of 37 Street and 101 Avenue.
Ten crews responded to the scene, and found smoke coming from the building.
Workers had self-evacuated from the building when alarms went off, and no injuries have been reported.