EDMONTON -- An under-construction house was destroyed, and several homes near it were damaged by fire in Beaumont Monday night.

Beaumont Fire Department and RCMP responded to the blaze on 65 Street near 59 Avenue at 7:55 p.m.

"Enroute it was determined that smoke and fire were showing from this general area," Fire Chief Everett Cooke said.

When crews arrived they found a nearly-completed house engulfed in flames.

"It was adjacent to another house that was occupied which crews were able to cool and stop the fire from moving over," Cooke said.

The fire burned so hot, Cooke pointed out that it melted the siding on several townhouses across the street.

The fire also damaged a duplex next door, but Cooke believed the residents there would be able to return home tonight.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the blaze and a cause has not been determined.