EDMONTON -- Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire at Edson Honda.

According to the Town of Edson, the call came in around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Photo courtesy: Calvin Hill

Fire crews from Edson and Yellowhead County are battling the blaze, including the Aerial Unit.

As of 7:30 a.m., five working units and more than 20 firefighters were on scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

This is the second dealership fire in Edson this month. The Chrysler dealership was gutted by a fire on Dec. 9, 2019.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.