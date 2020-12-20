Advertisement
Blaze out at home northeast of downtown: fire officials
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 11:02AM MST Last Updated Sunday, December 20, 2020 12:21PM MST
EDMONTON -- Eight fire crews were called to a house in Edmonton's Eastwood neighbourhood Sunday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the teams arrived on scene near 118 Avenue and 79 Street around 8:30 a.m. and found a fire that had started in the basement.
It was declared out just before 10 a.m.
One firefighter sustained an ankle injury and was treated on scene.
Although nobody had been in the home, officials couldn't say whether the house -- one of several boarded up on the street -- was vacant. It will be torn down soon.