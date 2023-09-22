Edmonton

    • 'Blinding sun' may have been factor in crash involving scooter: police

    An ambulance is seen in this undated file photo.

    Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a gas-powered scooter on Thursday evening.

    The Edmonton Police Service says around 6 p.m. the northbound scooter drove off the sidewalk and into a crosswalk at 111 Street and 40 Avenue and was hit by a BMW that was travelling west on 111 Street.

    The 40-year-old woman driving the scooter and her 20-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW was not hurt.

    The crash is still under investigation, but investigators believe blinding sun may have been a factor.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.

