'Blinding sun' may have been factor in crash involving scooter: police

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a gas-powered scooter on Thursday evening.

The Edmonton Police Service says around 6 p.m. the northbound scooter drove off the sidewalk and into a crosswalk at 111 Street and 40 Avenue and was hit by a BMW that was travelling west on 111 Street.

The 40-year-old woman driving the scooter and her 20-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation, but investigators believe blinding sun may have been a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.