The second annual Boyle Street Community Services Block Party drew crowds to downtown Edmonton Friday.

The event brings together Boyle Street staff, clients and the community. Organizers were anticipating 1,000 people would attend.

The event included lunch, games and live music.

Some of the guests are clients at Boyle Street, and staff said it can be a welcome change of pace.

"There's oftentimes where community can't engage in a fun way because they're often in survival mode," inner city mental health worker Brenna Gavel said. "So this is an opportunity for them to let down those barriers and have some fun and engage with friends, workers in a very different capacity."

Local businesses and vendors help make the annual event possible with donations.

"They know the importance of community building, that's exactly what this event is supposed to do," Gavel said.

Boyle Street Community Services supports people experiencing homelessness and poverty. It provides programs and services to more than 12,000 people each year at its nine locations around Edmonton.