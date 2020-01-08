Blocked portion of Highway 35 reopens to traffic after crash
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:01AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:53AM MST
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
EDMONTON -- A portion of Highway 35 was closed for about three hours after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
A semi went off the road on Highway 35 at approximately 9 a.m. and blocked both lanes, prompting police to divert traffic between secondary Highway 691 and Township Road 910.
RCMP said road conditions are "extremely poor."
At 11:50 a.m., Manning RCMP said the road had been cleared and reopened to traffic.