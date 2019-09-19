Blood donors had a special surprise guest while they were giving blood Thursday afternoon.

Rachelle Drummond, a cancer survivor, made time to talk to each donor and let them know that their blood could save a life just like hers.

When Rachelle was just five years old she was diagnosed with cancer, and blood transfusions were an immediate and essential part of her treatment.

“A lot of people don’t realize that blood transfusions are so critical in chemotherapy and childhood cancer,” Rachelle explained. "A child cannot receive chemotherapy unless they have adequate blood counts, so before a child can go through the process of healing and chemotherapy that they need, they need blood transfusion often times.”

Rachelle herself needed blood transfusions for more than two years, but she is happy to say that she has now been cancer free for 12 years.