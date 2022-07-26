Blood donors needed in Edmonton this long weekend

Canadian Blood Services says donors are needed as the long weekend approaches.

According to officials, while one in two Canadians is eligible to donate, only one in 81 actually does.

It’s estimated that more than 100,000 new donors are needed in Canada to keep up with demand.

On Aug. 1, from 12:25 - 6:45 p.m., 80 appointments are open at the donor centre in Edmonton.

Donors can give blood, platelets, or plasma, or register to be stem cell or organ and tissue donor.

Appointments can be made online, or by calling 1-888-236-6283.