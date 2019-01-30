

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Bloom Cookie Co. launched a Valentine’s Day campaign that will support sexual assault victims.

On Instagram last week, the local bakery, located at 124 Street and 103 Avenue, said a man had recently called and made “some very lewd and gross comments” to an employee.

“They were just asking our hours, when we’re going to be here, and started making really inappropriate physical comments to my staff member,” Bloom Cookie Co. Owner Ashley Benson told CTV News.

Benson filed a police report, but the phone call also sparked the idea to help the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE).

“This recent sexual harassment issue had us feeling vulnerable and helpless and we wanted to do something about it,” Bloom said on Instagram when it announced the Valentine’s Day campaign, Cookie Grams.

“Order a box of cookies for Valentine’s Day, and we will deliver them to the person you’ve addressed them to and $5 of that total will go to SACE,” Benson said.

SACE is “thrilled” to be a part of Bloom’s campaign.

“I think the sooner that we do the sorts of things that Bloom Cookie has done, and that is bring awareness to it, that’s what this has done is bring awareness to it,” SACE CEO Mary Jane James said. “That could happen to anybody at any time, regardless of the circumstances.”

Cookie Grams can be purchased online until Feb. 12.