Environment Canada issued a blowing snow advisory for parts of central Alberta, covering some regions north of the Edmonton-area and into central Saskatchewan Wednesday morning.

The advisory was issued just after 8 a.m. Wednesday – and said blowing snow and poor visibility is expected in some regions.

According to Environment Canada, falling snow and northerly winds of 50 kilometres per hour, gusting to 70 kilometres per hour, were causing reduced visibility. The strongest winds and heaviest snow was expected to move south from Edmonton.

Weather conditions were expected to impact travel.