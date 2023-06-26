Blown tire causes head-on crash, injuring 5, northeast of Edmonton

Five people were injured in a head-on crash with a semi on the Waskatenau Bridge on Highway 831 on Sunday.

The bridge crosses the North Saskatchewan River south of Highway 28, northeast of Edmonton.

According to police, the northbound semi – which was towing a second semi – blew a tire, which caused the truck to enter the southbound lane and crash into an SUV.

Five people in the SUV sustained "a variety of injuries, with the most serious being a 7-year-old child with head injuries," RCMP said.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Police are investigating.

Highway 831 has been reopened.