The windstorm ripping through Edmonton on Monday forced an evacuation, affected transit, downed trees and caused power issues.

A visit to Fort Edmonton Park was cut short for 20 school groups after winds of up to 90 kilometres an hour took down a park fence.

“The staff at the park handled the situation well,” Gale Daley told CTV News. “Got everybody out safe and sound.”

In the west end, the wind knocked down signs, a pole, and pushed trees onto power lines.

A woman who lives near where power lines were affected said, “It really blows me away.”

EPCOR told CTV News power has been restored to most homes and businesses that lost it.

Healthy reminder for those with big trees in #yeg. With all the rain and wind, this is possible... pic.twitter.com/dzEU0s9qN7 — Jon Manning (@blarg_is_blarg) June 11, 2018