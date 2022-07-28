Blue-green algae advisory issued for Isle Lake

Alberta Health Services has issued another blue-green algae advisory ahead of the long weekend.

Isle Lake northwest of Edmonton has blue-green algae in it, AHS notified the public on Wednesday.

The algae is also called cyanobacteria.

Residents and visitors were advised to avoid all contact with algae blooms, or to rinse off with tap water immediately if contact occurs.

AHS recommends against swimming or wading in areas where algae blooms are visible, and consuming or feeding to pets whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake.

Areas of the lake where the algae is not visible can still be used for recreational purposes, AHS said, even while its advisory is in place.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice, as blooms can be moved in wind and water.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally. It is visible in calm conditions and can appear like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs. It can vary in colour from green-blue to brown or pink-red and can smell musty or grassy.

Humans who come in contact with it may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea. Symptoms typically resolve in one or two days, but may be more pronounced in children.

More information can be found online.