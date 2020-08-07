EDMONTON -- Another Alberta lake is now the subject of a blue-green algae advisory.

Alberta Health Services has issued an advisory for Wabamun Lake, after an algae bloom was identified in areas of the lake.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid all contact with blooms, to avoid swimming or wading, or allowing pets to swim or wade where the blooms are visible, and to not eat the fish or feed them to your pets.

The algae is naturally occurring and becomes visible when weather conditions are calm. People who come into contact with it can experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and or diarrhea. Symptoms tend to appear within one to three hours and last for one to two days.

Blue-green algae can be fatal to pets or livestock.

Portions of the lake where blue-green algae is not visible can still be used for recreational purposes.

Albertans are reminded never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water at any time. Boiling water will not remove the toxins that create blue-green algae.

A similar advisory was issued for Pigeon Lake last weekend.