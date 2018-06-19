Blue-green algae blooms have been found in parts of Isle Lake.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) advises residents and visitors to avoid contact with the blooms, not feed fish from Isle Lake to pets and consider limiting human consumption of fish from this lake.

If you come in contact with blue-green algae, wash with tap water as soon as possible, AHS said.

People who come in contact with blue-green algae or drink water that contain it could experience a rash, skin irritation, swollen lips, sore red eyes, sore throat, diarrhea and/or nausea and vomiting, AHS said. Symptoms usually start one to three hours later and end in one to two days.

Areas where blue-green algae is not visible at Isle Lake can be used for recreation, AHS said.