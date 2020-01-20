Blue Monday: Beating the saddest day of the year
EDMONTON -- Feeling blue? If you are, you are not alone.
The third Monday of January is referred to as “Blue Monday”, the so-called saddest day of the year.
There is no scientific evidence to back up the claim. It’s basically a PR stunt developed by the British travel industry that caught on.
“The bills are coming in, the weather is cold and dreary, people may have blown their new year’s resolutions at this point,” registered psychologist Dr. Ganz Ferrance told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.
For some, that can lead to depression or seasonal affective disorder.
Symptoms include:
- Changes in appetite, weight
- Sleep problems
- Withdrawal from family and friends
- Feeling useless, hopeless
- Irritability
- Fatigue
- Trouble concentrating
- Suicidal thoughts
Anyone with any or all of those symptoms is encouraged to try and manage their mood.
“As much as you can, try to get involved in some activities that bring you joy,” Dr. Ferrance said.
Tips include:
- Exercise
- Hang out with friends
- Watch happy movies
- Listen to upbeat music
- Write in a journal
If you’re still feeling blue, see your doctor or talk to a psychologist.
The Help line in Alberta is 211 and Health Link can be reached at 811.