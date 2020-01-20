EDMONTON -- Feeling blue? If you are, you are not alone.

The third Monday of January is referred to as “Blue Monday”, the so-called saddest day of the year.

There is no scientific evidence to back up the claim. It’s basically a PR stunt developed by the British travel industry that caught on.

“The bills are coming in, the weather is cold and dreary, people may have blown their new year’s resolutions at this point,” registered psychologist Dr. Ganz Ferrance told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

For some, that can lead to depression or seasonal affective disorder.

Symptoms include:

Changes in appetite, weight

Sleep problems

Withdrawal from family and friends

Feeling useless, hopeless

Irritability

Fatigue

Trouble concentrating

Suicidal thoughts

Anyone with any or all of those symptoms is encouraged to try and manage their mood.

“As much as you can, try to get involved in some activities that bring you joy,” Dr. Ferrance said.

Tips include:

Exercise

Hang out with friends

Watch happy movies

Listen to upbeat music

Write in a journal

If you’re still feeling blue, see your doctor or talk to a psychologist.

The Help line in Alberta is 211 and Health Link can be reached at 811.