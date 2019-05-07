The new government under Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday a “blue ribbon panel” as the first step in balancing Alberta’s budget by 2022-23 without raising taxes.

According to the premier, the panel will advise the government on how to keep the campaign promise in a report this summer, which will be used in forming the budget for fall.

Kenney also announced the six panel members, who he called an “imminently qualified group.”

Former Saskatchewan Finance Minister Janice MacKinnon will chair the board. She worked several portfolios between the 1990s and early 2000s, but was part of effort that saw Saskatchewan become Canada’s first province to balance its budget.

“Alberta likes to take credit for that, but Janice actually started the path to balance in Saskatchewan,” Kenney said.

Economics professor and Dean of the University of Alberta School of Business Michael Percy will act as the panel’s vice chair. He served as the opposition shadow finance minister for the Liberals in the 1990s.

The panel’s members are:

Kim Henderson, former B.C. deputy minister to the premier, cabinet secretary, and deputy minister of finance;

Bev Dahlby, from the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy, who has served as a policy advisor to Canadian and international governments;

Dave Mowat, former president and CEO of ATB Financial;

and Jay Ramotar, who has served the Alberta government in a number of portfolios, including Service Alberta, Solicitor General and Public Security, and the Treasury Board.

The panel is to provide a report by Aug. 15.

“The work to bring Alberta’s finances back to balance begins today,” Finance Minister Travis Toews said.

While the panel has been directed to avoid increasing taxes, it could look at other areas like spending and asset sales.