The findings of the United Conservative government's blue ribbon panel are expected to be released on Tuesday.

The report will be released in Calgary by the panel's chair, Janice MacKinnon, and Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews.

Premier Jason Kenney announced in May the panel would be advising government on how to keep its campaign promises without raising taxes when forming the fall budget.

MacKinnon, a former Saskatchewan finance minister, said at the time she expected the budget could be balanced without finding new revenue streams like increasing taxes.

“We can make difficult choices, but also protect frontline services and programs,” MacKinnon said in May.

At the end of August, a first-quarter fiscal update found Alberta brought in $13.4 billion between April to June, nearly identical to the amount reported in 2018. The three-month deficit was $835 million, or $365 million lower than in the first quarter of last year.

However, Toews said he was concerned, considering both operating expenses and debt-servicing costs increased by millions of dollars.

“We have flat revenues. We have increasing expenses, all on a trajectory that the previous government put us on that would reach $100 billion in debt in the very, not too distant future," he said, adding Alberta needs to find ways to "exercise restraint."

The first budget by the United Conservative government will be released in the fall.

With files from The Canadian Press