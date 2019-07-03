Blues' Parayko shares Stanley Cup with hometown kids
St. Louis Blues defenceman Colton Parayko shared his Stanley Cup win with young hockey players at West Edmonton Mall on July 3, 2019. (CTV)
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 4:34PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 4:35PM MDT
Stanley Cup-winning defenceman Colton Parayko returned to his roots on Wednesday, sharing hockey's most-prized trophy with local children.
The St. Albert native started his day by parading the cup through his hometown.
He later delighted young hockey players at the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament at West Edmonton Mall. "I was not expecting it to happen," said one player of the Stanley Cup visit. "Very surprised."
Parayko said that was a common reaction among the 10-year-old players.
"They were pretty pumped and seeing stars," he said. "They’re happy, it’s pretty fun.”
The 26-year-old defenceman also visited the Stollery Children's Hospital where his mother and two sisters all work.
"Working with hospitals and kids in St Louis is a cool connection to have."
Parayko was part of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup-winning squad last month, the team's first ever championship.
“It’s surreal, so much fun for not just me but my family and friends," he said of his day with the cup.
"It's just cool I get to share it with these people."