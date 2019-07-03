Stanley Cup-winning defenceman Colton Parayko returned to his roots on Wednesday, sharing hockey's most-prized trophy with local children.

The St. Albert native started his day by parading the cup through his hometown.

Just carrying the Cup through the neighborhood. Nbd. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/8sPlIOyHeA — St. Louis Blues �� (@StLouisBlues) July 3, 2019

He later delighted young hockey players at the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament at West Edmonton Mall. "I was not expecting it to happen," said one player of the Stanley Cup visit. "Very surprised."

Parayko said that was a common reaction among the 10-year-old players.

"They were pretty pumped and seeing stars," he said. "They’re happy, it’s pretty fun.”

The 26-year-old defenceman also visited the Stollery Children's Hospital where his mother and two sisters all work.

"Working with hospitals and kids in St Louis is a cool connection to have."

Parayko was part of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup-winning squad last month, the team's first ever championship.

“It’s surreal, so much fun for not just me but my family and friends," he said of his day with the cup.

"It's just cool I get to share it with these people."