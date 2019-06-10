

Bob Nicholson is out as Oilers president and is now the chairman of the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club.

Tom Anselmi was named as the new president of business operations and chief operating officer of the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and ICE District on Monday.

“With Bob leading our hockey clubs and Tom leading our business operations we have a powerhouse combination as we continue to build an elite organization in all aspects of what we do,” said Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz in a release. “This is an exciting time for our company and the city, and we are full of optimism about the Edmonton Oilers and ICE District hitting full stride in the very near future.”

Anselmi resigned as president and CEO of the Ottawa Senators last February after one year with the team. Before that, he was president and COO with Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment in Toronto for 17 years.

Nicholson has been with the Oilers since 2014, when he joined the franchise as vice chairman.

