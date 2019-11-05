Entertainer and long-time Edmontonian Bobby Curtola has been inducted in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Curtola passed away in 2016, after a long and successful career. His two sons accepted on his behalf at a ceremony in Calgary on Oct. 28.

"He'd be very excited about this big award," Chris Curtola said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "His first Juno Award."

Curtola's first single was Hand in hand with you in 1959 when he was just 16 years old. His popularity continued for decades and included 25 Canadian gold singles and 12 Canadian gold albums.

"Bobby was one of those people that always lived in Canada, he went and he did a lot of music in Las Vegas, he recorded in Nashville, but he always remained Canadian. He was really proud of that," his son remembered.

But for his family, Curtola's legacy is bigger than just his music career.

"He really touched a lot of people's lives," Chris Curtola said. "He had that real gift to be able to make a connection with people, and I think that's what happened on stage but just also in regular life."

Bobby Curtola passed away in June 2016 at the age of 73.