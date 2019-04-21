

CTV Edmonton





The bodies of three world class climbers have been recovered in Banff National Park.

Hansjörg Auer, 35, and David Lama, 28, from Austria and Jess Roskelley, 36, from the U.S. were attempting to scale Howse Peak along the Icefields Parkway when they were killed in an avalanche on Wednesday.

Conditions in the area prevented recovery teams from accessing the area until Sunday.

All three climbers were members of the North Face’s Global Athlete team.

With files from CTV Calgary.