Body cameras being issued to all Edmonton police officers in coming months

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has started issuing body-worn cameras to its officers as part of a service-wide roll out.

"Body-worn cameras are a helpful tool for everyone when it comes to police interactions," said Deputy Chief Darren Derko with the EPS Community Policing Bureau in a news release Friday.

"Wearing the cameras builds trust with the public and it can give valuable insight as an investigative tool," he added.

Edmonton police began testing possible camera options after the provincial government last year directed police agencies across Alberta to work toward adopting body-worn cameras.

Thirty-five officers on the High Risk Encampment Teams, Healthy Streets Operations Centre Community Safety Teams, and Community Safety Teams began wearing the cameras in July 2023.

"During our initial proof of concept period, we found that often times just the presence of the camera can de-escalate situations almost immediately," said Derko.

EPS has since entered a contract with the company Axon for its Body 4 camera.

This week, 280 officers were part of the first phase of rolling out body-worn cameras across the service.

The first phase will not only include the 35 officers who participated in the 2023 pilot, but also members of the public safety, crime suppression, patrol, Whyte Avenue, gang suppression, commercial vehicle investigation and traffic enforcement teams.

EPS said remaining officers are expected to be issued cameras in the coming year depending on its budget.

What the public can expect

The cameras are about the size of a deck of playing cards and will be mounted on the front of each officer's uniform.

Video and audio recording will be activated by the officer during interactions with the public when it's believed the interaction is or could become investigative or enforcement related.

Although not legally required, EPS said its officers will "do their best to advise citizens when they are being recorded."

At the end of every shift officers will be required to dock their cameras allowing footage to automatically be uploaded to a secure storage location.

Police said it cannot be altered or deleted at any time and the footage logged and given to the Crown prosecutor when charges are laid.

The service hopes the cameras will help create a more efficient accountability process and reduce use of force incidents.