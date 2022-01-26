Body found after house fire in northeast Edmonton

Police are investigating after a man's body was found inside a burned home in northeast Edmonton Sunday.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services called EPS to a suspicious fire at a residence in the area of 118 Avenue and 79 Street.

A body was found in the home during the investigation.

An autopsy was completed by the Edmonton Medical Examiner on Tuesday, and identified the man as 32-year-old Thomas Richard Russell.

Police say the cause and manner of his death are pending additional testing.

EPS homicide investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who had contact with Russell in the past week, or has information about his death or the fire.