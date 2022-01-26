Body found after house fire in northeast Edmonton
Police are investigating after a man's body was found inside a burned home in northeast Edmonton Sunday.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services called EPS to a suspicious fire at a residence in the area of 118 Avenue and 79 Street.
A body was found in the home during the investigation.
An autopsy was completed by the Edmonton Medical Examiner on Tuesday, and identified the man as 32-year-old Thomas Richard Russell.
Police say the cause and manner of his death are pending additional testing.
EPS homicide investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who had contact with Russell in the past week, or has information about his death or the fire.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada extends military operation in Ukraine for three years
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada extends military operation in Ukraine for three years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday the extension of Operation UNIFIER for three years, and the deployment of 60 more troops to Ukraine in the coming days.
PM decries 'fringe' views among some supporting truckers, as police prepare for convoy's arrival
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is decrying the 'fringe' views among some of those who are supporting the trucking convoy making its way to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other policies they feel infringe on their freedoms.
'So many angry people': Experts say online conversation around trucker convoy veering into dangerous territory
As a growing group of truckers and supporters make their way to Ottawa in a protest against vaccine mandates, experts say the rhetoric online concerning the convoy is getting increasingly worrisome.
4 dead after shooting at Richmond, B.C., duplex, homicide unit investigating
Homicide investigators have been called to a Richmond, B.C., duplex after a shooting that left four people dead.
3 stabbings in December were hate-motivated: Calgary police
Police say a series of stabbings in the downtown core last month have been determined to be hate-motivated and targeting vulnerable Calgarians.
Omicron subvariant BA.2 reported in Canada: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has detected more than 50 cases of a new Omicron subvariant known as BA.2. The subvariant is widely considered 'stealthier' than the original version of Omicron because some of its genetic traits make it harder to detect.
What to know about the Omicron subvariant BA.2
Scientists and health officials around the world are keeping their eyes on a descendant of the Omicron variant that has been found in at least 40 countries, including the United States.
U.S. offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has made no concessions to the main Russian demands over Ukraine and NATO in a written response delivered Wednesday to Moscow.
breaking | Spotify pulling down Neil Young's music collection
Spotify is removing the discography of Canadian rocker Neil Young after he demanded it be taken off the platform over concerns with its connection to vaccine misinformation and comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast.
Calgary
-
Alberta pauses proposed traffic court changes for up to 120 days
Alberta is pausing a move to Phase 2 of the Provincial Administrative Penalties Act and Justice Transformation Initiative next month, which would have replaced traffic court with an online process.
-
Airdrie RCMP investigates unknown incident, warns public to avoid area
Police in Airdrie are investigating an incident on a pathway near Nose Creek, but have not released much information about what occurred.
-
Police investigation underway into RV fire in northwest Calgary backyard
No injuries have been reported following an early morning trailer fire in the backyard of a home in Huntington Hills.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man pleads guilty in murders of parents, 7-year-old son
Nathaniel Carrier has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his parents and his seven-year-old son.
-
1,194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. as active cases continue to decline
Saskatchewan reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with six more deaths, however active cases are down again.
-
Popular Saskatoon restaurant Leyda's Café closing its doors
A popular Riversdale restaurant says it's putting a "pause" on its operations.
Regina
-
Former doctor accused of sexual assault denies allegations during testimony
Sylvester Ukabam, a former Regina doctor accused of sexually assault five female patients, continued to deny allegations made against him from the witness stand on Wednesday morning.
-
1,194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. as active cases continue to decline
Saskatchewan reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with six more deaths, however active cases are down again.
-
Delegations debate proposed Regina Rapid Housing Initiative site
A full list of delegations shared their thoughts about a proposed Rapid Housing Initiative site, at a Regina executive committee meeting Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. extending its COVID-19 restrictions for two weeks, three new deaths reported Wednesday
Premier Tim Houston said Nova Scotia is extending its current provincewide COVID-19 public health restrictions until Feb. 14 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.
-
Police investigate sudden death at Halifax hotel
The Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a sudden death at a hotel in the city.
-
N.B. reports six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 137 in hospital
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Drivers warned of significant traffic delays on highways as trucker convoy enters Ontario
Drivers are being warned to expect significant traffic delays on major highways from Thursday to Saturday as the 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers enters Ontario.
-
Toronto's Catholic elementary teachers plan to strike at one or more schools on Monday
Toronto’s Catholic elementary teachers have given formal notice that they plan to conduct a strike at one or more schools next week.
-
Ontario confirms 92 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Ontario is reporting 92 more deaths related to COVID-19 as well as a slight decrease in the number of patients being treated with the disease in intensive care.
Montreal
-
Quebec has issued $45M in fines during the pandemic, but only a fraction of them have been paid
Since the start of the pandemic, Quebec has issued tickets totaling more than $45 million for public health violations, but only a fraction of them have actually been paid so far, according to data provided to CTV News.
-
Quebec COVID-19 deaths surpass 13,000 since the start of the pandemic
Another 73 people have died in Quebec due to COVID-19, a total of 13,009 since the start of the pandemic.
-
'Pissing off the unvaccinated' is not a pandemic exit strategy, says Quebec Solidaire
The parliamentary leader of Québec Solidaire (QS), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, says the government has 'lost control' of the pandemic and used strong language about the plan to impose a health tax on unvaccinated people.
Ottawa
-
Police urge public to avoid downtown Ottawa during trucker convoy protest
Officials are urging people to avoid downtown Ottawa this weekend with a cross-country ‘Freedom Convoy’ of truckers expected to arrive at Parliament Hill.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa on Wednesday
Three more Ottawa residents have died from COVID-19 as the province reports its second-highest death toll ever from the virus.
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate, but warns of looming hikes
The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, but warning it won't stay there for much longer. The trendsetting rate has been at its rock-bottom level since March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the economy went into a downturn and three million jobs were lost.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo confirms 4 new deaths related to COVID-19, hospitalizations dip to 144
Officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with a dip in hospitalizations.
-
One charged after police execute search warrant at Kitchener motel
Heavy police presence was reported at a motel at King Street East and Morgan Avenue in Kitchener Wednesday morning.
-
'There are some calls that stick with you': A dramatic increase in mental health disability claims amongst first responders
First responders, like paramedics, firefighters, and police officers say they often deal with mental health challenges.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating after Sudbury city councillor accuses colleague of making threats
A dispute between two city councillors in Greater Sudbury has escalated to the point that police have been called in to investigate allegations of threats.
-
Sudbury police on the scene of a weapons complaint in Minnow Lake area
Greater Sudbury Police are negotiating Wednesday afternoon with an individual believed to have a weapon.
-
Fire crews respond to blaze on Burton Street in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene of a residential fire in the Donovan area of the city Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Manitoba, three more deaths reported Wednesday
Manitoba's top doctor says hospitalization rates remain high but are stable – though it is too early to tell where the province is in the pandemic's current wave.
-
Winnipeg restaurant facing maximum penalty of $1 million for breaking health orders
One Winnipeg restaurant is facing a maximum penalty of $1 million for violating public health orders.
-
Childcare centres in Manitoba will no longer be required to notify COVID-19 close contacts
Early learning and childcare centres (ELCC) in Manitoba will soon no longer be required to notify close contacts of COVID-19 cases.
Vancouver
-
4 dead after shooting at Richmond, B.C., duplex, homicide unit investigating
Homicide investigators have been called to a Richmond, B.C., duplex after a shooting that left four people dead.
-
Man assaulted, knocked unconscious by 4 strangers in New Westminster, police say
Police in New Westminster are asking witnesses to come forward after a man was assaulted and apparently robbed outside a local SkyTrain station over the weekend.
-
Stabbing suspect arrested days after 'troubling' attack in Vancouver Tim Hortons
Days after an alarming and seemingly unprovoked stabbing inside a Tim Hortons restaurant in downtown Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested and charged.
Vancouver Island
-
Parole extended for Saanich, B.C. murderer Derik Lord
The Parole Board of Canada has extended parole privileges for Derik Lord, a Saanich, B.C., man who was found guilty of killing a friend's mother and grandmother for promised inheritance money and property.
-
B.C. Appeal Court extends injunction against old-growth logging protests at Fairy Creek
British Columbia's Court of Appeal overturned a lower-court ruling Wednesday and extended an injunction against old-growth logging protests until September on Vancouver Island.
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island residents report struggles with mental health after 2-year pandemic
People on Vancouver Island aren’t shy to admit the two-year COVID-19 pandemic is having an enormous impact on their mental health – with many trying to cope with missed social connections, isolation, loss of identity and other hardships.