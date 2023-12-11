Body found at Spruce Grove fire
A dead person was found at the scene of a fire in Spruce Grove early Monday morning.
An off-duty police officer was on their way to work when they saw the dumpster fire at a strip mall on Calahoo Drive and McLeod Avenue around 4:40 a.m.
Mounties are investigating and were expected to be at the scene for several more hours, a spokesperson said at 9:45 a.m.
They did not share any other information about the victim.
Police asked anyone who has information or security footage of the fire or the events that preceded it to contact the local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.
