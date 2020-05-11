Body found in apartment in central Edmonton
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 3:40PM MDT
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- The homicide section is investigating after a man’s body was found in an apartment suite in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood over the weekend.
Officers were called to the suite in the area of 107 Avenue and 116 Street around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
No one is in custody in connection with the death at this time.