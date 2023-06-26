Body found in burned car in northeast Edmonton

A dead person was found in a vehicle on fire in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of 66 Street and 153 Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

"The investigation is very preliminary, thus no further details are available, at this time," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattinson told CTV News Edmonton in an email.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, police tape was strung up around the intersection and a tarp had been laid over the person and part of the vehicle in the westbound lane.

The scene was cleaned up by early Monday morning.