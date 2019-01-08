Police say an investigation has revealed that a body that was discovered in south Edmonton on Monday is actually a mannequin.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of 108 Street and 78 Avenue for several hours on Monday afternoon, and the area was taped off for several hours.

In response to a request for information about the investigation from CTV News, an Edmonton police spokesperson said the following, “This is not a human body. It is believed to be some sort of mannequin or doll.”

Police say the investigation started after a witness reported seeing what appeared to be a foot wrapped in a blanket in the garbage in the alley.