Body found in Edmonton neighbourhood turns out to be a mannequin
Police on scene at 108 Street and 78 Avenue on Jan. 7, 2019.
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 10:20AM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 8, 2019 12:17PM MST
Police say an investigation has revealed that a body that was discovered in south Edmonton on Monday is actually a mannequin.
There was a heavy police presence in the area of 108 Street and 78 Avenue for several hours on Monday afternoon, and the area was taped off for several hours.
In response to a request for information about the investigation from CTV News, an Edmonton police spokesperson said the following, “This is not a human body. It is believed to be some sort of mannequin or doll.”
Police say the investigation started after a witness reported seeing what appeared to be a foot wrapped in a blanket in the garbage in the alley.