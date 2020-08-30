Advertisement
Body found in home on Paul First Nation after calls about a gunshot
Published Sunday, August 30, 2020 7:12PM MDT
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating a sudden death Sunday morning on the Paul First Nation.
Police responded to calls of a gunshot at a home. When they arrived, a man was found dead inside.
Investigators believe it was a targeted attack, and the death is being considered a homicide.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Police are also investigating a sudden death on the first nation earlier this week.
Officials don’t believe the two deaths are connected, and police wouldn’t comment if the first death was suspicious.