EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating a sudden death Sunday morning on the Paul First Nation.

Police responded to calls of a gunshot at a home. When they arrived, a man was found dead inside.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack, and the death is being considered a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police are also investigating a sudden death on the first nation earlier this week.

Officials don’t believe the two deaths are connected, and police wouldn’t comment if the first death was suspicious.