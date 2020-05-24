EDMONTON -- A person was found dead inside a south-side Edmonton motel room Sunday, and police are investigating the death as suspicious.

Patrol officers and paramedics were called to the Royal Lodge on Gateway Boulevard and 38 Avenue around 8 p.m.

Acting Insp. Tom Bechthold said a motel staff member found a body inside a room and called 911.

Bechthold said forensics investigators were headed to the scene and he did not know the age or gender of the dead person.

Police confirmed no arrests had been made as of 10 p.m.

Authorities draped a large white tarp over a balcony to obstruct a scene on the ground level in front of room 125.

Uniformed officers could be seen going door to door and speaking with several guests.

Detectives in plain clothes with badges around their necks were at the scene and speaking to a woman just outside of the tape.

Guests were allowed to stay in their rooms while police investigated.