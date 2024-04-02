Body found in north Edmonton, burnt truck found nearby believed to be related: police

One person is dead after a weapons call on Tuesday in north Edmonton.

Police were called for reports of gunshots in the area of 94 Street and 145 Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Responding officers found the body of a man in the driver's seat of a black Ram truck.

Witnesses say a white truck was seen leaving the scene moments later.

Shortly after, a white GMC truck was found burning around 106 Street and 155 Avenue.

Police say a stolen pickup truck that was found burned in north Edmonton on April 2, 2024 is related to a suspicious death. (CTV News Edmonton)

Police say the white truck was stolen on March 18.

Surveillance video obtained by CTV News Edmonton from 94 Street appears to show a white truck driving down the street around 1:15 a.m. before a person approaches the black truck.

The person can then be seen running from the scene and the white truck departs.

Surveillance video obtained by CTV News Edmonton shows a person running from a truck in the early morning hours of April 2 where a man was later found dead.

Investigators are now asking anyone who saw the white truck between March 18 and early Tuesday morning to contact them.

"The truck had visible red tape along the rear passenger tail light," Staff Sgt Rob Bilawey of the Edmonton Police Service homicide section said in a Tuesday news release.

"While there are many white GMC trucks in the city, we are hopeful that someone may recognize this truck's unique tail light whether it was driving on a roadway or noticeably parked for a period of time."

The taped-up tail light on a pickup believed to be related to a suspicious death in Edmonton on April 2, 2024. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

A stock image of a white GMC pickup similar to one believed to be involved in a suspicious death in Edmonton. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

No information on the victim has been released.

Police say an autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.