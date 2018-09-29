

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police have identified Edmonton resident Aldane Mesquita as the dead man who was found earlier this month in Strathcona County.

Mesquita, 33, was found in an industrial area east of Edmonton on September 13 around 5 a.m.

At the time, police shared a composite sketch to identify his body.

RCMP have now said they are releasing Mesquita’s name with the hope of receiving more information related to the case. Strathcona County RCMP can be reached at 780-467-7741 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.