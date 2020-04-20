Body found in west-end home after fire
CTV News Edmonton Published Monday, April 20, 2020 9:14AM MDT
Heavy smoke was still seen coming from the home near 183 Street and 77 Avenue at 8 a.m. on April 20, 2020.
EDMONTON -- A fire in west Edmonton Monday morning was fatal, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.
Firefighters were called to 183 Street and 77 Avenue at 6:40 a.m. and were on scene in five minutes.
It is unknown if anyone else was inside the house.
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building still at 8 a.m.
It was the second residential fire crews were called to Monday morning: A fire in a townhouse complex in south Edmonton displaced a family.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.