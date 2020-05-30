EDMONTON -- A man found dead in the North Saskatchewan River near Rocky Mountain House has been linked to a homicide in Ontario.

Police say the body of Alexander Collins, 30, was found Thursday.

Officials say Collins drowned.

He was found two days after the Ontario Provincial Police found the body of a man in a home in Thorndale, ON, near London.

They were investigating the death of Sean Collins, 27, as a homicide.

Police say the two men were in a relationship.

The cause of death wasn't released, but OPP said there is no risk to the public.