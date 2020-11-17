EDMONTON -- RCMP have identified a person found dead in February on Ermineskin First Nation as Willard Swampy.

Swampy, 55, was reported missing from a Wetaskiwin residence on Nov. 25, 2019. His remains were found near Highway 2A on Feb. 24, 2020.

At the time of discovery, RCMP said the death was not considered to be suspicious.