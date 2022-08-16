Body of 14-year-old boy found in pond northwest of Edmonton

The body of the 14-year-old boy who drowned in a Whitecourt, Alta., pond on Sunday was recovered on Tuesday, RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.

The victim, identified by family as Hassan Mohamed, drowned in the pond area of Rotary Park Outdoor Waterpark just before 4 p.m.

The body was found Tuesday morning and the family has been notified, RCMP said.

More details to come…