

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The body of a 16-year-old boy who went missing at Gregoire Lake earlier this month has been recovered.

According to RCMP, search efforts ended Friday evening when the boy’s body was pulled from the water.

RCMP thanked the community for the compassion and support shown to the family and search teams.

“The search efforts from all agencies and volunteers was greatly appreciated,” said spokesperson Cpl. Teri-Ann Deobald.

Police received a call from a boater who saw the boy fall into the lake, south of Fort McMurray, in the afternoon of September 1. The watercraft he was using was found washed up on the shore.