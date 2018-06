The body of the man who fell out of his boat in an Athabasca County Lake in late May was found Saturday.

Boyle RCMP responded to Skeleton Lake on May 23 at approximately 9:40 a.m. after they received a report of a boater in distress.

A witness told police a man was calling out for help after falling out of his boat.

The 67-year-old man’s body was missing for 10 days.