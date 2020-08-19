EDMONTON -- The body of an Edmonton man was found 19 days after being swept away in the Kootenay River while trying to rescue his family's dog.

According to Mounties on July 30, a 43-year-old man was walking with his dog on a sand bar when the dog became caught in the river current. While trying to reach his pet he lost his footing, fell, and was swept away.

RCMP say the family's dog survived and managed to swim to shore, and search and rescue crews began searching the river for the man.

Crews conducted multiple searches, and after a week of searching RCMP said the man was presumed drowned, making it a recovery mission for rescue crews.

On Aug. 18, RCMP officers from Kimberley and Cranbrook were called to the river after the man's body was spotted.

Police say the man's body was found in a shallow portion of the Kootenay River, approximately 6 km south of the Canal Flats bridge when he was last seen 19 days ago.

RCMP say his remains were safely recovered with the help of search and rescue crews.

"RCMP wish to extend its deepest condolences to the victim's family, who continue to ask for privacy during this very difficult time," stated Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey of the B.C. RCMP Southeast District in a police release.