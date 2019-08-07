The body of an Edmonton man has been recovered from a lake in Glacier National Park after he drowned on Tuesday.

The National Park Service says rangers responded just after 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man struggling and eventually going underneath the water in Pray Lake.

Witnesses tell the NPS that the man have gone into the water to retrieve a dog that has since died.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials said “the body of the man who drowned in Pray Lake was recovered… in approximately 30 feet of water using a remote operated vehicle brought in by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.”

The victim is described by authorities as a 64-year-old man from Edmonton. His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

With files from the Canadian Press