Body of Edmonton man recovered from Montana lake after drowning
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 11:45AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 3:24PM MDT
The body of an Edmonton man has been recovered from a lake in Glacier National Park after he drowned on Tuesday.
The National Park Service says rangers responded just after 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man struggling and eventually going underneath the water in Pray Lake.
Witnesses tell the NPS that the man have gone into the water to retrieve a dog that has since died.
On Wednesday afternoon, officials said “the body of the man who drowned in Pray Lake was recovered… in approximately 30 feet of water using a remote operated vehicle brought in by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.”
The victim is described by authorities as a 64-year-old man from Edmonton. His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
