Body of man found on First Nation east of Edmonton

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
    Police are investigating the death of a man east of Edmonton.

    Mounties were called to the Kehewin First Nation around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a suspicious death.

    Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 38-year-old man from the First Nation.

    RCMP Major Crimes was called in and has taken over the investigation, but police say there is no threat to public safety.

    An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Edmonton.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

