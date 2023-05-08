Body of man who jumped into river last December located

The Edmonton Police Service says the body of a man who fell into the North Saskatchewan River last year has been located.

Emergency crews were called to an area near the High Level Bridge on Dec. 8 after receiving reports of a man walking on the ice and acting erratically.

Members of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services attempted to negotiate with the man from their watercraft.

Around 7:30 p.m. the man reportedly jumped into the water, and was pulled under the ice.

Police say his identity was unknown, but he identified himself as "Tyler."

A composite sketch and a photo of his shoes were released in an attempt to identify the man.

Because his death is considered non-criminal in nature, police say no further information will be provided.